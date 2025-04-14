America’s Largest Cereal Maker Shutting Down Two Plants, Laying Off 300 Workers

Cereal meltdown: America's largest cereal manufacturer, Post, is closing two plants and laying off more than 300 workers.

According to Food Dive, Post Holdings plans to close cereal manufacturing facilities in Canada and Nevada.

This comes as cereal in general has taken a big hit in the past few years as people turn to low-carb diets and try to cut unnecessary sugars out of their life.

"The ready-to-eat cereal category continues to decline. To respond to this, we are reducing excess manufacturing capacity and optimizing our North American plant network to better utilize our production capacity," CEO of Post Consumer Brands, Nicolas Catoggio, explains.

With that comes these two plant closures and the elimination of an estimated 300 jobs between the two locations. This is set to take place sometime before the end of 2025.

As these jobs get cut and the plants close, all of the cereal that these locations were producing will need to be handled by other brand facilities that Post owns.

Sounds like the workers at the non-closing facilities are going to be coming upon a larger workload, as they will be expected to continue their current production with the added production of what those other two facilities were churning out.

Some of the fan-favorite cereals Post makes include:

Fruity Pebbles

Bran Flakes

Honey Bunches of Oats

Golden Crisp

Grape-Nuts

Honeycomb

Waffle Crisp

Post also makes peanut butter and pet food, so luckily they have other options to keep the revenue stream going while cereal is having a tough time.

It's not just Post that is seeing a decline in business as of late in the cereal lane: Ibis World reports that the cereal business will see a 1.7 percent decline in revenue across the board in 2025, bringing it to an $11.8 billion dollar industry.

