Lay’s Is Introducing a New Chip Flavor + Fans Are Losing It

Lay's has just dropped a brand-new bag of goodies for us in the form of their new cheesy ranch potato chips, and fans on social media are losing it.

All Recipes reports that the new Lay's Farmhouse Cheese & Ranch chips have been spotted on shelves at Sam's Club recently.

They feature the classic Lay's chip that you know and love, but with a remixed flavor — creamy ranch and rich, savory cheese.

Instagrammer Sam's Club Food Review reviewed the new chips and described them as having a "sharp cheddar and almost blue cheesy" flavor profile, with an abundance of ranch flavoring.

Fans are going nuts in the comment section, with one saying that they "can't wait to pair this with red wine!"

Another fan writes, "Uuuuum, yeah so we got a bag and my kids looked like Cheech & Chong after discovering this combo."

The new Lay's Farmhouse Cheese & Ranch chips dropped on June 25 and are only available at Sam's Club locations across America. They come in a rather large 15-ounce bag that retails for $4.48.

According to AllRecipes, Lay's has also rolled out several other new flavors in 2025, including bringing Canadian Lay’s All Dressed flavor to America, as well as debuting three brand-new fan-created flavors: Bacon Grilled Cheese, Valentina & Lime Flavored Potato Chips, and Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken. They've also expanded their line of Poppables.

We have our fingers crossed that Lay's new Farmhouse Cheese & Ranch chips will have a nationwide rollout at other retailers if the popularity warrants it.

