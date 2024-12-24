After 55 Years, Iconic Arby’s Location Closes Due to Minimum Wage Increase

In a trend that is starting to happen rather rapidly in California, fast-food franchisees are turning off the lights and closing the doors because of the California fast-food minimum wage law that went into effect earlier in 2024.

The law states that any and all fast-food workers are to get $20 an hour, no questions asked.

This did not sit well with McDonald's franchise owner Scott Rodrick, who decided to shut down two of his McDonald's locations due to the wage hike.

Now, according to the Los Angeles Times, an iconic Arby's location that has been in business in Los Angeles for the past 55 years has decided to join in on the door slamming.

The famous Los Angeles Arby’s location on Sunset Boulevard, known for its original 1969 neon-lit cowboy hat sign in front, has closed as a result of the decision.

That famous neon sign had a different, more depressing note on it with the news of its closure.

Gary Husch, general manager of the Arby’s and son-in-law of its first owner, told the Times, "With inflation, food costs have gone way up, and the $20-an-hour minimum wage has been the nail in the coffin."

This particular Arby's location was the 150th location in America 55 years ago. It is kind of sad to see it go. There was a lot of family history inside those walls.

Since its opening in January 1969, the Hollywood Arby’s has had a single owner, Marilyn Leviton, who is 91 years old and Husch’s mother-in-law.

Think of all of the things this location had survived over the decades. Being in Hollywood, it appeared in a lot of films and television shows as well.

It's an understatement that this particular location of Arby's will be missed in Hollywood. There is no word yet as to what will come of the building that housed the restaurant.

