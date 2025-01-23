In an environment where restaurants have been closing locations quicker than opening them, one once-beloved '80s eater is coming back!

The defunct fast-food chain Hot 'n Now says it will make a full comeback with new locations.

Hot 'n Now was a widely popular burger drive-thru spot in the '80s that was owned by Taco Bell. They had hundreds of locations across America, and many folks have fond memories of their parents pull up to one while they were in the backseat.

After shrinking itself down to only one location in Michigan, Hot 'n Now is poised for a large resurgence.

According to Nation's Restaurant News, an investment group has purchased the brand and has plans to open a few locations in and around Michigan, then to expand it and get back to a footprint like they once had.

The brand started with one single location in Michigan in the '80s and then was purchased by Taco Bell in the '90s as they expanded across the States.

After some turmoil and a sale of the company, it kind of laid dormant for decades, with just the one location.

Now that this joint will be making a full comeback, it joins the likes of Chi Chi's restaurant, which shares a similar story to Hot 'n Now — Chi' Chi's is relaunching their brand this year, as well.

Can't wait till they start building Hot 'n Now locations? Check out the menu from the lone standing location in Michigan:

Hot 'n Now / Facebook Hot 'n Now / Facebook loading...

