The internet is a wild place that sometimes offers some hacks to get free food — and I've found one that gets you free McDonald's Chicken McNuggets for the next 13 days.

All Recipes explains how to get your free McDonald’s 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets Meal, yes that's correct, a whole meal for free until Oct. 5, as McDonald's has teamed-up with Amazon, ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days for this offer.

How to Get a Free McDonald's Chicken McNuggets Meal for Free

Here’s how it works: First, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. What many people don’t realize is that Prime membership also includes a free Grubhub+ subscription.

If you’re like me, you might have just learned that, too — and it’s a pretty exciting perk to discover.

All you need to do is add the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal to your cart — whether you’re using Amazon.com, the Amazon Shopping app, or the Grubhub app — and the cost will automatically be removed and applied as a reward credit.

The small catch? There’s a $20 minimum order so Grubhub+ drivers aren’t making trips for free food all day. Plus, there’s a limit of one free McNuggets meal per day.

So if you’re already placing a Grubhub order that’s over $20, be sure to add a free McDonald’s 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal to your cart. It’s not just the nuggets, you’ll also get a medium fries and a drink included.

But don’t wait too long: you’ve only got 13 days to snag this deal — or up to 130 free Chicken McNuggets if you claim one every day — so get to ordering (and dipping) while you can.

