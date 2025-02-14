Domino's Pizza has announced that they are going to be closing more 200 locations across the globe.

The locations are referred to as "loss locations" by the company and will subsequently be eliminated. More than 100 — 172 to be exact — of the locations are in Japan, and more than 30 more will be shutting down elsewhere, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza chain in the world, and with that sometimes comes the need to trim the fat (underperforming locations).

According to the CEO of Domino's Pizza Enterprises, Mark van Dyck, they are acting "quickly and transparently" to implement changes. "Our priority remains clear — creating value for customers, franchise partners and shareholders."

Delivery pizza thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, as more and more people were staying away from sit-down restaurants. But these to-be-closed locations have not been able to match the success they had at that time.

According to experts at MSN, Domino's Pizza locations in America seem to be doing well currently, and none are set to close.

