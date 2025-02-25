We aren't even 60 days into the new year, and the outlook for Dollar General is not great right now.

Supermarketnews.com reports that in January of 2025 alone, Dollar General has shut down 27 locations and opened nine.

Making these closings in 2025 more shocking is the fact that in 2024, Dollar General was thriving. They opened 72 and closed only five stores last year.

So what in the world is happening that caused the shift in business so quickly at Dollar General?

According to their CEO, Todd Vasos, a lot of the slowdown is "driven by higher new-store occupancy cost as well as by higher operating cost."

Dollar General might be off to a slow start in January of 2025, but according to Entrepreneur.com, Dollar General plans to open 575 new stores in the U.S. and up to 15 in Mexico, completing 2,000 full remodels, and relocating 45 stores.

This is mostly due to the fact that they have a brand-new CEO, Vasos, who has come in and taken over and promised to bring Dollar General back to the forefront.

If you need an emergency roll of toilet paper and need to go to your local Dollar General, fear not: Scrapehero.com reports that there are still 20,401 Dollar General stores in the United States as of Feb 15, 2025.

If you want to quiz your friends with some useless trivia, there are six states with more than 1,000 Dollar General locations in the state alone. Those states are Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Ohio.

