Burger King Listening to Customer Complaints and Making a Change

Burger King has been listening to customer complaints lately, and they're implementing a huge change at more than 1,200 American locations.

Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, had an earnings call on on Aug. 7, where CEO Joshua Kobza discussed the importance of keeping up with customers' demanding lives and making sure stores stay open for extended hours.

"To help meet late night demand from guests, we saw around 1,200 restaurants extend their hours by at least one hour year-over-year," Kobza says. "We continue to see a clear link between strong operations and profitability."

The CEO explains that Burger King will continue "leaning into the Whopper with innovation in our Have It Your Way promise through guest-led ideas from our recently launched Whopper by You platform."

That's not the only thing that has been changing at Burger King.

"We're also making good progress in operations. Operating satisfaction for lunch and dinner rose 4 points year-over-year, reaching their highest levels since 2022," Kobza continues.

Burger King attributes this success to their continued efforts to improve staff friendliness, food quality and order accuracy.

Burger King is also on pace to remodel more than 400 locations by the end of 2025. They're trying their hardest to get rid of outdated and aging restaurants to improve their image with younger customers.

When Did the First Burger King Open?

The first Burger King opened in Jacksonville, Fla. in 1954. In 1959, the company expanded to more than 250 locations, and today they boast more than 6,600 locations across America, according to Scrapehero.

When Was the Whopper Invented?

The Whopper dropped in 1957. It originated from Burger King's new-at-the-time Miami location and took the country by storm.

It continues to be BK's main draw.

