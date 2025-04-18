Applebee’s Hack: How to Get a Full Meal — Drink Included! — for Just $7

With the prices at restaurants more inflated than ever, a fan and former Applebee's worker has verified a hack that will work to get you a burger, fries and a drink for just $7.

Food blogger Kayleigh L'Eon is showing people how this simple hack is done.

First, as seen in the video below, she orders an Applebee's classic cheeseburger with fries, which was priced at $12.99. It comes in a normal restaurant to-go box, with the burger taking up most of the box, then a nice comfortable portion of fries packed in there.

Second, she orders an Applebee's kids' cheeseburger, with fries, and this one comes with a drink — for $6.99. It too comes in a normal restaurant to-go box, with the burger taking up just as much space as the regular one, and the same amount of fries! Plus, you get a drink.

If you have any doubts, she holds them both up to the camera so people can compare sizes and actually forgets which is which.

So for half of the price, you get what looks to be the same exact meal, plus a drink. What gives?

The video has gone viral with more than a million views, and the comments section is flooded with comments both verifying and denying what she claims is a great Applebee's hack.

Another former restaurant worker seems to confirm what she's saying, writing: "As a former person that worked at Applebee's, I promise there’s no difference at all."

They explain that when a customer ordered a regular classic cheeseburger or a kids' classic cheeseburger, the line cooks "never did anything different."

There are also some people in the comments that are upset at the food blogger for taking advantage of the establishment.

Others say that they tried the hack and it worked at some Applebee's, but not others. This is a hack worth trying.

