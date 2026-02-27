Grocery prices are still inflated and we all feel the strain on our bank accounts every time we exit a grocery store with the receipt in hand.

With that in mind, I think we should take a look under the hood and see which grocery chains shake out to be the cheapest. Surprisingly enough, Walmart did not make the cut.

Keep in mind that Walmart is the largest grocery chain nationwide, with 4,600 stores across all 50 states, so it is used as a comparison point to the six cheapest grocery chains.

What are the Six Cheapest Grocery Chains in America?

According to The Kitchn, taking a look at groceries prices at dozens of retailers during late summer 2025 across six major cities shows clear winners when it comes to saving you money, and they are all cheaper than what is perceived by most to be the cheapest, Walmart.

Costco is 21.4% cheaper than Walmart. BJ's is 21% cheaper than Walmart. Lidl is it’s 8.5% cheaper than Walmart. Aldi is 8.3% cheaper than Walmart. WinCo is 3.3% cheaper than Walmart. H-E-B is 0.2% cheaper than Walmart.

While these six grocery chains are all spread out geographically, for the most part, there is one that can be found in most states -- Costco.

Get our free mobile app

Costco, as you know, is membership-only, so you have to pay a yearly fee to shop there. That could ultimately sway the numbers, but not likely enough to damage their position as the cheapest grocer, since their lead is so far ahead of the others.

Read More: Costco Has Issued a Massive Recall on Several Products — You Could Be in Danger

What States Don't Have a Costco?

There are only three states in America that are sans a Costco.

Rhode Island West Virginia Wyoming

18 Stores You Can't Believe Are Still Open Have you ever driven by a store or restaurant and wondered how they're still surviving? This list includes 18 businesses that exist — and in some cases thrive — in a climate that just doesn't seem like it would support them. How many do you frequent? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes