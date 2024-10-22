Wingstop Is Now Coming To Buffalo, New York

The home of the chicken wing is getting its first location for one of the biggest wing franchises in the world. How will they react?

Buffalo is where Chicken Wings were invented. More on that, and how Bufflao may receive Wing Stop, will be discussed later in this article. That creation has turned into a worldwide food favorite. Wings can be found on menus in every single community throughout the United States. From hot and spicy to sweet and saucy, chicken wings come in a variety of flavors and are cooked in many different ways.

Over the last couple of decades, fast food and chain restaurants have tried to break into the wing game. Two franchises have made the biggest footprint: Buffalo Wild Wings and Wing Stop. Buffalo Wild Wings already has a location in Western New York, but now Wingstop is finally opening its first franchise in the City of Good Neighbors.

Lewis Carter and Howard O’Brien plan to open the location, having already opened three in Rochester, New York. They will reportedly renovate the location on Hertel Avenue and Delaware in the City of Buffalo, not far from the Village of Kenmore.

Wingstop is a Dallas-based company that made around $3.5 Billion last year.

How People Might React in Buffalo, New York

There's no doubt the initial response to this will be negative. People in WNY are proud and try to support their own local businesses. The saying "Buffalo Buys Buffalo" is something plenty of franchises and chains have learned the hard way over the years. That's not to say, however, that it can't succeed.

Plenty of chains have had great success in Western New York. After all, Buffalo Wild Wings, for all the jokes people make about them, doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Another chain, Atomic Wings, recently came into the market as well. There is clearly a belief that they can all make a lot of money in WNY.

Beyond wings chains like Applebees, Chipotle, Olive Garden, and Cheesecake Factory all have found success. Despite being loyal to the locally owned chain Mighty Taco, Taco Bell has been growing in the market. Pizza Hut, who gave up on Buffalo years ago because people simply would only buy local Buffalo-style pizza, has recently come back to WNY. Littel Caesars has been growing rapidly as well.

Buffalo: Where Wings Were Invented

Chicken wings (not Buffalo Wings, that's marketing) were invented in Buffalo at the Anchor Bar in 1964. However, that's debated by many locals. The Buffalo History Museum can date wings being served in Buffalo at the Clarendon Hotel in 1857.

Regardless of who gets the credit, they are a beloved Buffalo original that many have tried to replicate poorly. For those not from the region, many of the wings made around the United States are often undercooked, cooked in the wrong oil, and use different cuts of wings. There are various other differences that lower their quality and taste in other places.

This is why having wings in Buffalo is so much different from anywhere else. Not all wings are created equal, and for anyone visiting, they are a must-have food that people take great pride in.

Local Buffalo Wing Makers Should Take Note

With three chains specializing in wings in WNY, local restaurants, pubs, and pizza places need to pay attention. These restaurants can drastically affect the market and their bottom lines. Because these chains are so big, have excellent systems for making their foods, and can buy their materials in bulk, they can charge much less. Although the quality may not be as good, people will buy them simply to save money, which is understandable.

WNY residents have been questioning the pricing of wings at local eateries. Since the pandemic, prices have skyrocketed, sometimes well over $20 for ten wings. Wings were originally a value food at most eateries in the area. The cost of wings from suppliers to restaurants was relatively low.

Suppliers' prices for wings went up drastically during the pandemic. There was even a wing shortage at one point. With restaurants paying more, the cost of wings went up drastically. There was legitimate sticker shock from people.

However, the prices of wings from suppliers have long gone down. The problem for consumers is that restaurants have kept higher prices despite this. Partly to compensate for rising costs but also to simply make more money. This is not to slam local businesses. Owning a restaurant is very hard. Taxes, inspections, equipment, employees, and so many other factors make it very tough for local owners to turn a profit. Plus, when it comes to wing prices, restaurants try to be competitive with pricing. So, if one place charges $20, for example, other restaurants will charge similarly.

Will you eat at Wingstop? Let me know: Pat@WBUF.com

Pat McMahon can be heard on 92.9 WBUF, Buffalo's Real Rock, weekdays from 10 am to 3 pm.