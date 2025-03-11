Dear Wegmans, Please Bring Back WPOP Soda

It's been nearly two years since Wegmans pulled its branded pop, WPOP, off its shelves. To be honest, it was a bit surprising to see. Wegmans has increasingly replaced or supplemented brand-name products with its own versions in every aisle. From ice cream to canned goods, bread to energy drinks, Wegmans has its own version of many things.

It's great because it's usually cheaper than the band name and, arguably, just as good. For example, I have never tasted a difference between Wemgnas dried pasta and a brand like Bertoli. Yet, Wegman's brand is notably cheaper. I'll buy Wegmans' brand dried pasta almost every time.

Of course, there are instances where it's not as good as the brand name. For example, Wegmans rolled out its own version of Spicy Hot Tomato Oil. The product, from Syracuse-based restaurant Pastabillities, is a favorite for dipping bread or even using on pasta. Wegmans made their own version while pulling the original off their shelves, and it simply is not as good. Sorry, Wegmans. Offer both.

Something that they used to offer, though, that was a nice compromise for flavor and price was WPOP and WCola. It was good. It wasn't a Coke or a Dr. Pepper good, but it was tasty and, more importantly, affordable. The price of pop (soda) has gone up dramatically in recent years. A 12-pack of cans for a brand-name soda is now often around $7. It used to be commonly $3-$4 for a 12-pack. They would often undercut these prices with WPOP. Maybe even by half. However, they pulled it from shelves.

Why Wegmans Pulled WPOP From Their Shelves

They cited health concerns. Wegmans has been stressing the use of less artificial ingredients and healthy options over the past decade. Their "Food you feel good about" campaign is all about healthy food. Soda, of course, is not considered very healthy. Whether it's loaded with sugar or artificial sweeteners, most health professionals are not fans.

Why Wegmans Should Bring Back WPOP

Because it's good and life is hard, that's why. Look, the economy stinks. Everything is expensive. Let us have a pop and not pay as much for it. Offices and parties will buy it up like they always did. I mean even the massive show "The Office" featured WPOP and WCola in it. It's iconic, inexpensive, and a nice option for people looking to save a buck but have the convenience.

I truly appreciate Wegmans' efforts for healthier options. Their attempt to bring pop back with Wonder Pop is interesting, but it's pricey. Wonder Pop is a pre-and probiotic soda that has health benefits, tastes pretty good (honestly), and lacks artificial ingredients. However, a six-pack costs $10. That's a lot when you can get a 12-pack of pop for $7.

While I know I (and everyone) could just go without pop, and this isn't a hill to die on, it would be nice to just have the option of a cheaper soda again from Wegmans.

Besides, don't feed us a line about healthier options, then give us your own version of Oreos. While I'm sure yours has fewer artificial ingredients, it's still a sugar-loaded cookie. You're still selling your own ice cream (which is delicious, by the way), chips, fried frozen things, and other unhealthy stuff. Pop seems like an odd thing to shun, is all I'm saying.

Please bring back WPOP, along with the ridiculously fun commercials.

Regardless, I remain a loyal Wegmans customer. Just bring back WPOP.

Thoughts? Pat@WBUF.com

