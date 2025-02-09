5 Restaurants You Might Not Know About in Western New York

These five restaurants are places you may not have ever heard about but come recommended.

Buffalo and the Western New York region are full of incredible restaurants, pubs, and eateries. The area is regularly listed as one of the top food destinations in the world. Known for its wings and beef on 'weck, Buffalo is also home to a very diverse amount of foods and its own styles of food.

When it comes to Buffalo originals and staples, we can start with Buffalo-style pizza. It's a not thin but not thick crust with sweet sauce and cup 'n char pepperoni. Buffalo has its own sub, too. The Stinger Sub is widely considered a buffalo original and combines chicken fingers and steak in one sub. Chicken Finger subs are also a very common and well-made item. Pizza logs started here. Sahen's hot dogs are the preferred style as well. Pierogis are also very popular.

Beyond those, though, there are incredible options from across the globe, as well as fashion versions of those. Chinese, Indian, Middle Eastern, Polish, Mexican, Italian, and many others are not only found in the Niagara Region but done at a very high level. You can genuinely find almost any style of food in Buffalo.

Local Favorites

While there are clear favorite spots to dine and visit, some are even so big that they've become tourist attractions, and locals have favorite spots that many don't know about. In fact, the locals don't even know about them! The Western New York region is big. Beyond Buffalo, the Cities of Niagara Falls, Lockport, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Batavia, and even Olean are all in the area. We're not even counting Rochester, either. This is not because we don't like Rochester but because, in recent years, Rochester has been identified as part of the Finger Lakes region versus Western New York. Rochester is also an incredible food destination on its own.

The point is there are A LOT of restaurants, pubs, and eateries. So many, in fact, that great places often go unknown to most of the population.

So, in that spirit, we're highlighting Five Restaurants You Might Not Know But Should Try in Western New York. Some of these might be well known to locals but not to people outside of their town. Some may be "dives" where the looks of the place are deceiving, but the food is incredible. Whatever the case may be, we asked you on Facebook, and these are five of the places you suggested. You can chime in below.



From this, here are 5 Restaurants You Might Not Know About in Western New York

I know there are MANY other places to list, and I plan on doing this often. Let me know about other rat spots more people need to know about in WNY. Pat@WBUF.com