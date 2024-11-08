The Rock Allegedly Spotted in Buffalo, New York

Duane Johnson, AKA the Rock, was spotted by a fan in Buffalo, New York, today.

WWE Smackdown is live tonight from KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo, and while the Rock is no longer a regular on WWE TV< he has been a part of storylines goog back to Wrestlemania.

He is also on the board of WWE's parent company, TKO. Still, he does not travel with WWE regularly, so this is a special appearance from The Rock, assuming this tweet is correct.

The last time The Rock appeared on WWE TV was this past spring, just after WrestleMania. Survivor Series: War Games is coming up, and the storyline he is involved in with Roman Reigns and Th Bloodline was coming off a premium live event in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

Watch WWE Smackdown live from Buffalo tonight on USA Network.