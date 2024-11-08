The Rock Allegedly Spotted in Buffalo, New York
Duane Johnson, AKA the Rock, was spotted by a fan in Buffalo, New York, today.
WWE Smackdown is live tonight from KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo, and while the Rock is no longer a regular on WWE TV< he has been a part of storylines goog back to Wrestlemania.
He is also on the board of WWE's parent company, TKO. Still, he does not travel with WWE regularly, so this is a special appearance from The Rock, assuming this tweet is correct.
See the Picture of The Rock walking into KeyBank Center (allegedly) by CLICKING HERE.
The last time The Rock appeared on WWE TV was this past spring, just after WrestleMania. Survivor Series: War Games is coming up, and the storyline he is involved in with Roman Reigns and Th Bloodline was coming off a premium live event in Saudi Arabia last weekend.
Watch WWE Smackdown live from Buffalo tonight on USA Network.
