STIs Found Most in These New York Cities

These cities in the Empire State have the highest rates for Sexually Transmitted Infections.

Once referred to as sexually transmitted diseases or STDs, the name changed to Sexually Transmitted Infections in 1999 after the World Health Organization recommended the name. This was done to be more inclusive and accurate, as a disease and an infection aren't necessarily the same thing.

Regardless of what you call them, STIs have long been an issue for people who are sexually active and not taking precautions. Many, if not most, are easily treatable with antibiotics and simple medications. This wasn't always the case, as these infections killed millions before the invention of antibiotics. Some STIs are life-long afflictions that have no cure. Some are deadly. The good news is, that for diseases like HIV and AIDS, many treatments have become available to keep the deadly viruses dormant, allowing people to live full, long lives. Health education and public programs have greatly helped teach people to use protection and take precautions, drastically lowering the rates of STIs over the years.

However, incidents happen from time to time, and while there are treatments for most, they still run rampant throughout communities around the world, let alone in the United States and New York.

Heading into 2025, innerbody has compiled a list of the cities with the highest STI rates in the US. Topping it is Detroit, Michigan, which they say is a first. A Utah city came in last. But how do New York State's cities rank on their list? Take a look.