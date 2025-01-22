As winter brings snow across the Empire State, officials are warning people about a dangerous hazard regarding their furnaces.

From Buffalo and Tug Hill's Lake effect snows to the bomb cyclones and winter storms in Syracuse, Binghamton, and the Adirondacks, New York State sees a lot of snow every winter, and for a variety of reasons. Even New York City gets snowed in occasionally, though not as common as in other places around the state. Mother Nature can drop feet of snow in a very short period. Thankfully, it's 2025, and everyone with a home has a heater of some variety to stay warm.

Some people prefer wood fire stoves. Others utilize newer technology like heat pumps and split units to keep their homes nice and cozy. Boilers with radiators are still pretty common, though not as much today. Perhaps the most common method of heating your home in New York is via a gas furnace. It uses a simple process of gas creating flame to warm air that is pushed through your home.

Heaters with gas can be dangerous if not well maintained. Gas leaks in a home can cause a build-up of Carbon Monoxide, which can be lethal. This happens when there are leaks in the piping or at the connections where the gas connects to an appliance, like a furnace. It also can occur if the furnace pilot fails to light the flame to heat the home. The CDC says over 400 people die each year in the United States from unintentional Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

Urgent Warning About Furnaces in New York State

While you may remember to check your connections and maintain your furnace, officials are warning of another way your furnace can ultimately cause Carbon monoxide poisoning, especially during the winter months.

Since furnaces are burning gas, they need to vent to the outside so the gases don't get trapped in your home, which could cause CO poisoning. These vents are found on roofs of houses or along their sides. The problem is that when you get a lot of snow, as we do in New York State, these vents can get blocked, creating a hazardous situation for you and your family.

That's why the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services has issued a warning about making sure your vents are cleared, especially when there is heavy snow.

A few years ago, I experienced a major Blizzard living in Buffalo, New York. We got several feet of snow in a very short amount of time. Our home has vents on the side of it rather than the roof. Because of the blizzard, I had to go outside and shovel snow away from these vents constantly. Mind you, the vent is a good 4 feet or so off the ground! Thankfully, I knew to do this, but many people, especially newer homeowners, do not. Keep your vents clear when it snows and keep you and yours safe.

