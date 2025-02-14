Single Dads, These Are The Best Cities For You in New York State

If you're a single dad living in New York, these are the best cities for you.

Divorce happens. In fact, it happens to millions of Americans. While divorce rates have improved, 41% of first marriages end in divorce, while 60% of second marriages fail. Several factors play into that, but the point remains that divorce is unfortunately common. It's also not the end of the world and, sometimes, is the best thing that can happen to a person.

For single dads, divorced or not, balancing work, family, and social time can be a challenge. There are around 3.3 million single dads in the US. Some are looking for love, and some are just looking to keep their kids in a good situation. Regardless, there are places in the United States that are better than others for single dads.

The Best Cities for Single Dads

Lawnstarter published a study about this exact subject and revealed the best cities for single dads in the United States. They considered affordability, childcare, health, education, work-life balance, and community support, among other things, when ranking each city. The top spot belongs to Newton, Massachusetts. Newton is just outside Boston and has impressive rankings, especially regarding safety and work-life balance. Redmond, Washington, Portland, Oregon, Mountain View, California, and Warwick, Rhode Island, round out the top 5.

New York Single Dads

However, for New York single dads, it isn't necessarily easy to just up and move to one of these communities, even if they are great. So, where are the best places to be in New York State? We put together a list of all the cities ranked by Lawnstater in the Empire State for you to consider.

Before reading it, keep in mind that how they get their rankings is sometimes odd. After you check out the list, we'll show you what is a little weird about it.

Some observations: the rankings for New York cities are bolstered by the "State Policy Ranking," in which all the cities listed had a 40. Also, the affordability index they used is based on purchasing power versus the actual cost of things, which is a BIG deal. For example, Buffalo has an awful affordability ranking on this list, but some fo the lowest housing costs in the country. It just goes to show you have to take any of these lists with a grain of salt.

The truth is any of these cities from New York can be great fo single dads. It's always more about what you make of your surroundings.

