Retiring In New York State Is Best to Do Here

While the Empire State is not seen as a hot spot for retirement, this is the best place to settle down.

When people in New York think about retiring, they usually don't think of staying here. High taxes and cold weather aren't exactly desirable to those looking to kick their feet up. The cost of living downstate is also very high, making it difficult when you're on a fixed income.

Some people don't want to leave, though. After all, moving can be expensive and scary. It's hard to go somewhere unfamiliar and may not have familiar people. Many people don't want to leave their kids and family who live in New York. There are also those who do not agree with the politics of a place like Florida.

Whatever the case may be, plenty of retirees stay in New York State. If you or your loved ones are staying in New York, where is the best place to retire for your money?

Best City to Retire In New York State?

WalletHub compiled a list of the best cities to retire in. Unsurprisingly, Orlando, Florida, was ranked number one, followed by Miami. New York State did not rank highly at all, with no cities coming in the top 100.

However, the top spot in New York State to Retire in is a friendly place.

Buffalo, New York, is the highest-ranking city in the Empire State for retiring in.



Buffalo came in at 115th. It has the best affordability ranking in the State at 133 and decent activities ranking at 45.

Here are where all the ranked New York State cities were in the WalletHub Study: