Work is continuing on the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Soon enough, they will also want to develop the area around the stadium.

They should think about adding these restaurants.

The new Highmark Stadium is going to be a state-of-the-art stadium with all the bells and whistles inside that Bills Mafia can ask for. There will be incredible seats that are close to the action, a state-of-the-art sound system, and more. It's going to be insane.

Now we need to talk about how to make it a full-day experience. They've talked about wanting to bring more businesses around the stadium, also so that people have choices on how to spend their time on gameday.

It's like a shopping mall outside of a football stadium

If you've ever been to the home of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium, you may have seen what they call Patriot Place. It's an outdoor shopping center that surrounds the stadium. They have everything there, from stores to restaurants, to make it a full-day experience. Some of the stores and restaurants include Bath & Body Works, Bass Pro Shops, Crumbl Cookies, Five Guys, Hobby Lobby, and more!

I'm not really sure why they have stores like Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A that aren't open on Sundays, though.

We could do something similar in Buffalo, only make it local

It would be really cool to have something similar outside of the New Highmark Stadium where people could shop and eat before they head into the game. Although it would probably be more for the out-of-towners who don't know where to go to tailgate. The local people pretty much already have the lots that they go to where they cook and hang out. You'd have to make it local places that people would want to support, though. Why would you go into a chain restaurant when you could be outside tailgating with the mafia?

These restaurants would be pretty cool to have close to the stadium for food either before or after the game...