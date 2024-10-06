17 Amazing Food Spots in Village of Kenmore, New York

There are plenty of places throughout Western New York to get amazing food. Every town and village has a spot that can satisfy a craving. When it comes to the Village of Kenmore, New York, there are at least 18 places that have incredible eats within a mile or so, making it an easy-to-walk tour if you're feeling hungry.

First, we'll learn about Kenmore, and then we'll break down the best places for amazing food.

All About Kenmore, New York

Kenmore is home to roughly 15,000 people according to the 2020 Census. It was rated one of the top places to live in America in 2009 by the American Planning Association. It's known for excellent schools, and beautiful housing, and is officially the City of Buffalo's first suburb which was incorporated in 1899. Kenmore is part of the larger Town of Tonawanda.

Famous people who are originally from Kenmore are Wolf Blitzer, Gerda Weissmann Klein, MLB catcher Jonah Heim, and the band Green Jelly.

Diverse Food Options in Kenmore, New York

From Buffalo classics like wings, pizza, beef on 'weck, and sponge candy to kebabs, curries, steaks, and handmade ice cream, the Village of Kenmore covers a lot of ground when it comes to the variety of food you can get, and they all are an excellent choice. Some spots are sit-down restaurants and some casual take-out spots. One pizza place it internationally known as one of the best in the world. Others deserve that kind of recognition.

For this list, we are only including places located on Delaware Avenue, directly in the Village itself, between Parkwood Avenue and Shepard Avenue. The reason is that while there are tons of other great spots near the Village, these are truly within walking distance of the heart of the village.

Now here are 18 Amazing Food Spots in the Village of Kenmore, New York.