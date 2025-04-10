Popular TV Show Holding Auditions In Western New York

If you've ever dreamed of being a TV star, your chance might come soon. A very popular show is holding auditions soon in Batavia.

Every summer, people look forward to lazy weeknights in front of the TV watching "Big Brother." The show has produced many reality stars, and you could be one of the next ones. They're coming to Batavia with hopes of finding their next one, and it could be you.

Big Brother is holding auditions soon in Western New York

If you would like to be part of one of the upcoming shows, they will be holding auditions at Batavia Downs on April 30th from 2 pm to 7 pm. It's not their first time there either. They've already been there twice before and even found a contestant who won the whole season. Steve Moses from Gouverneur, New York, auditioned at Batavia Downs and went on to win season 17.

What is Big Brother?

For those who haven't seen the show, it's a reality competition where a group of people live in a house that is completely cut off from the outside world. They get no TV, no phones, and no contact with what is happening outside of the house. The contestants (known as "houseguests") are constantly monitored. There are cameras and microphones on them 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The goal is to be the last person remaining in the house.

Each week, they hold an "eviction ceremony" where someone who has won the Head of Household title gets to nominate two people to be removed from the house. The rest of the people in the house then vote to remove one of those two people. The last person in the house wins a huge cash prize.

What: Big Brother Auditions

When: April 30th from 2-7 pm

Where: Batavia Downs Casino

How do you register? Start by clicking here.

