The Upstate city, not known for its great economy, is competing with massive cities in the United States when it comes to startups.

Startups are businesses in the early stages of being founded, just in case you didn't know. They usually develop unique things with fast growth potential. You see this all the time in New York City, where tons of thriving businesses today got their start. In fact, most big cities breed startups that grow to become powerhouse businesses.

So, when you see a list of the top-ranked startup cities in the US, you don't necessarily expect to see most of the Upstate New York cities on it. After all, places like Albany, Rochester, and Syracuse are excellent places to live and be, but aren't known for their economy, let alone their ability to breed new businesses. That's what makes this ranking so surprising.

MarketBeat released a study of the most supportive cities in the United States for startups. New York City was ranked #7, with all the other cities in the top 10 being large metropolises like Atlanta, Houston, and Orlando. That is, except for #10. That's where the surprise comes.

This New York City Ranks Shockingly High for Startups

The City of Good Neighbors, Buffalo, New York, is ranked #10 in the US for supporting startups. It beat places like LA (15), Boston (18), and Chicago (20). It's a shock to many, seeing that Buffalo is not known for its economy these days. The Buffalo Bills, chicken wings, and amazingly friendly people it is well known. But for startups? It turns out that the city does a fantastic job.

As noted by MarketBeat, Buffalo's 43North awards do an incredible job of attracting startups, as does the support it gets from the state and the University at Buffalo, which is the largest SUNY school.

It's a nice win for a city that was once the "gateway to the West" and "City of Light." Buffalo once played a vital role in feeding America, let alone expanding it. The fall of Bethlaham Steel, among other factors, began in the city in the 1960s and has continued to the present. This is a good sign, though, that Buffalo might be on its way back.

No population may deserve it more.