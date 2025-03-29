Mysterious Object Seen In The Skies Over New York State

Plenty of things are seen that can't be explained every day in this country. This one happened in our own backyard.

We get reports of mysterious activity just about every day here in the United States. People see things like ghosts, aliens, and even Sasquatch. Who would have thought that a fireball would seem like the one that could most likely be explained by science?

A person saw a fireball in East Concord, NY

I did not realize a group existed that kept track of these kinds of things, but there is. It's called the American Meteor Society. People can report if they've seen meteor activity and things of that nature.

Recently, a person named Cory H reported that they had seen a fireball in the sky in East Concord, NY. They described it as being about the size of a pea if you held it on your finger at arm's length. But they also found it strange that they heard a sound right before seeing the fireball.

" At first I thought it was heat lightning and had enough time to think it and discredit the idea before i saw the light streak down. The light seemed to be about the size of a small pea held at arms length on the tip of a finger. It was much larger than any shooting star I have seen. I observed this by naked eye." - Cory H

The fireball was accompanied by a sound

They described the sound as a series of quiet low booms (bup-budda-ba-bup-bup) that lasted for a second or less.

Cory wasn't alone. There were also people who described seeing a fireball at the same time and date in Maryland, New Jersey, Other parts of New York, Ohio and Ontario. They've associated them all as being part of the same event.