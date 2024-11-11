Mozzarella Sticks are a favorite appetizer for Western New Yorkers, but who makes the best handmade sticks?

Often, when you go to any restaurant, mozzarella sticks are frozen and cooked to order. They are bulk ordered from a provider, such as Cisco Foods, by restaurants. There is nothing wrong with this, and providers usually offer a variety of types of mozzarella sticks to choose from. There are everything from thin and bready versions to chunky and crispy types. Regardless, they are delicious and usually pretty cheap to order compared to other menu items.

Fresh Made Mozzarella Sticks are harder to come by. Because frozen ones are cheap to order in bulk, are less labor-intensive, and are faster to cook and get out to customers, most restaurants don't make their Mozz Sticks fresh. You can always tell if they do because the ingredients are very different. The mozzarella is creamer and thicker, the breading fresher, and the spices unique. Fresh-made mozzarella sticks and other variations are a much different and, dare we say, better experience.

Who makes the best Fresh Mozzarella Sticks in WNY, though?

The Best Mozzarella Sticks Handmade In Western New York

A Buffalo Sub-Reddit thread asked this question, and several people had excellent answers. Check out the thread and join the discussion yourself by CLICKING HERE.

Pulling from this list and other experiences, here's a list of the best handmade mozzarella sticks you can find in Western New York. Please note: we THINK these are handmade. We could be wrong. If they aren't, they certainly are unique, and you should check them out anyway.

New York Beer Project

Some say these are the biggest mozzarella sticks in the world. We don't know if that's true, but what is true is that people LOVE these Mozz logs. To find out more about the New York Beer Project, CLICK HERE.

Hydraulic Hearth

These are definitely handmade and definitely delicious. To learn more about Hydraulic Hearth, CLICK HERE.

Buffalo Sports Garden (BSG)

We couldn't find a shareable picture to embed or upload, but you can see their handmade Mozzarella Sticks on their website. CLICK HERE.

Cafe 59

Their Smoked Mozzarella Bites are a unique and tasty twist on what most restaurants do. To learn more about Cafe 59, CLICK HERE.

Bar Bill

Once again, we couldn't find an embeddable picture, but the spot known for wings and Beef on Weck also has the incredible Mozzaluna. They describe it as "Breaded mozzarella quarter moons." They are delicious. Learn more: CLICK HERE.

Bloomfield's Pub

The home of the appetizers, with plenty of amazing gluten-free options, also has some incredible handmade mozz sticks. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

Their mozzarella wedges are fresh and absolutely delicious. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Wingnutz

The family-run and rapidly growing wing spot is also famous for its handmade mozzarella sticks, which we can tell you from experience are amazing. Learn more, CLICK HERE.

These are just a few great posts. There is no doubt we have missed some. Please feel free to add to our list so we can make another! Email me: Pat@WBUF.com

