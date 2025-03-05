Shocking Restaurant For Sale Now In Western New York

Over the last couple of years, this restaurant in East Aurora has become incredibly popular, and now it's up for sale.

Those who have driven through East Aurora, know how many incredible bars and restaurants there are on Main Street. Now, one of them could be yours. According to a Facebook post, Mister's Bar & Lanes is going up for sale.

The post is from a realtor named J Gerard Green who dubs it a "Premier Entertainment Destination in the Heart of East Aurora!"

One of the things we've always loved about Mister's is that it has a restaurant, bar, and bowling alley all in one place. You could make a date night with just one stop and still have an incredible time.

The listing says that it's 12,750 square feet and a fully-equipped restaurant & bar with a well-designed kitchen and seating for guests. It's definitely in a thriving area right on Main Street in East Aurora with a lot of foot traffic. Just up the street from Main & Hamlin, and across the street from 189 Burger and Bar-Bill, it's a very popular place for restaurants and bars.

(Google Streetview) (Google Streetview) loading...

We have been big fans of this place at Townsquare Media for years. We even held our yearly Christmas party here multiple times. The food has always been incredible and we've had a lot of fun.

It would be hard to believe that this will stay on the market long. It is in a perfect location and if you've ever dreamed of opening a bar or restaurant, this could be the perfect opportunity. The listing just says to contact J Gerard Green for details and to schedule a private tour!