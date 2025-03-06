$60 Million Buffalo Bills Star Still Drives A Normal Car

Many professional athletes dream of making it big and getting that big check. But they don't all spend them the same way.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has gotten picked on for years about the GMC Sierra minivan that he drives. He's worth around $150 million. But he's a dad and it seems to make sense for him and his family.

He's not alone, either. Multiple professional athletes still drive normal cars; they just don't spend their money on things like that. One of them is on the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir just signed an extension to stay in Buffalo. It was a deal that is worth around $60 million. But during a press conference today, he admitted that even after he signed his first NFL contract he didn't buy anything flashy. He said that he still drives a 2021 Subaru and the other players pick on him a bit for it.

Interestingly, he says he doesn't plan on getting rid of it. Maybe he'll get something extra, but he will probably still drive that car most of the time.

To be honest, Subaru's are perfect for Western New York weather. We have two of them at our house. They're really good in the snow.

Shakir has been a bargain for the Bills since day 1. He played at Boise State in college and was projected to go somewhere in the second round of the 2022 draft. They were able to hold off on picking him until the 5th round. He was the only starting receiver (other than their tight ends) to return to the Bills last year and quickly became a go-to guy for quarterback Josh Allen.

He had a personal season high in receiving yards last year and people are going to expect even more from him this year.