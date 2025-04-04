All-Time Hottest Summer Coming For New York?

The New Farmer's Almanac pretty much nailed its' prediction for the winter weather. What does it have in store for this summer?

There are two types of people in the world. There are the kinds that like cold weather because you can always put more layers on. Then there are the people that like it hot because they love living in the pool. If you're the latter, you're going to love this news from the New Farmer's Almanac.

This summer could be ridiculously hot

The forecast for the summer of 2025 has been released by the Farmer's Almanac and it looks like you're going to need a pool or some air conditioning to get through in New York. The word they used was "broiling" to describe the weather in the northeast.

"Heat will be in full force by July, with much of the nation sweltering with above- to high-above average temperatures. More long-time high temperature records may be broken this year." - The Farmer's Almanac

Expect a lot of hype over broken temperature records from the weather people this summer.

Summer could also be dryer than normal

The last couple of summers in the northeast have been abnormally wet, according to the Farmer's Almanac but this year they expect that to slow down a little. They are calling for a "typical amount of summer precipitation" in New York and New England.

In New York, we tend to jam as many activities as we can into just a few short months. Having the weather be warm and dry after a wet and cold winter is just what the doctor ordered for many New Yorkers.