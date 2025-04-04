Are Dangerous Criminals Being Released In New York?

A memo is worrying many around New York State.

New York State Department of Corrections (DOCCS) Commissioner Daniel Martuscello issued a memo this week to begin releasing inmates.

In the memo, Martuscello is giving the task to superintendents at prisons across New York State to come up with a list of inmates who could be released early. He does have a certain inmate who will qualify them for early release. The list includes these criteria:

Are within 15 to 110 days of their scheduled release date

Not serving time for high-level felonies (murder, terrorism, arson, etc), violent felonies, or sex offenses

Have an approved residence (not a shelter or DSS placement)

Click here to see the full memo

Why are these inmates suddenly being considered for early release?

In a nutshell, these inmates are being considered for early release due to safety issues from staffing shortages. The commissioner points out there is a staffing crisis and that he would like to ensure the safety of those working and residing in DOCCS Correctional Facilities.

Thousands of correctional officers lost their jobs after a recent strike, which leaves fewer officers to keep everyone in the prison safe.

Dangerous Criminals Being Released Early In New York?

As you can see in the list above, this list of criminals should not include people who have committed violent or sexual crimes. Also, they will not be completely exonerated of their sentence. They will work closely with parole officers to serve the rest of their sentence at home, instead of behind bars.

Governor Kathy Hochul has responded with this statement:

"Governor Hochul's top priority is the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers. The Governor is aware of Commissioner Martuscello's memo and supports his efforts to safely address staffing shortages and personnel concerns."

There is currently no timeline for when the inmates will begin being released.