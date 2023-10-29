Controversial YouTuber Accused of Harassment in Western New York

A man who runs the YouTube channel "Auditing Erie County" is facing possible jail time after bothering a clerk in the City of Lockport. Dan Warmus is known for walking into government buildings throughout Western New York, wearing body cams, and recording people who work in the offices. He then publishes the interactions on his YouTube channel, and "audits" them based on how he was treated.

Haters and Supporters

Some believe what he does is controversial because he walks into the offices unannounced, goes wherever he can (including restricted areas, allegedly), and tells people he runs into he is just going to take photos. He claims it's his constitutional right to photo anyone inside of a public service building regardless of whether they give him permission or not.

Others praise him for challenging authority, exposing how government offices operate, and showing what exactly are they willing to provide and allow. Also, some supporters just simply enjoy anyone causing a disruption of government services because they aren't fans of those services and/or workers.

The Incident in Lockport

As reported by WIVB, Warmus is being accused of harassment by a City of Lockport Clerk. This stems from one of his "Auditing" visits as seen below.

Why Dan Warmus Could Face Criminal Charges

Warmus is on probation currently after being found guilty and serving a brief jail sentence for his role in the January 6 insurrection of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. He was the first WNY'er to get jail time for his role. Because he is on probation, a harassment charge could lead to him being put back in jail. His probation also could limit his First Amendment rights.

How Do You Feel About This?

On one hand, you could argue that he isn't causing any real issues so why throw him out or charge him with anything? On the other hand, what if he records and reveals things that really aren't public domain? Even beyond that, some say he's just annoying and doing unnecessary things to get attention. Others defend him, believing this sort of stuff needs to be done.

What do you think? Is Dan Warmus a hero or a villan?