The latest release of the Epstein files shows a connection to Western New York. In the latest files, the Buffalo Bills' name appears twice.

Buffalo Bills Pop-Up Epstein Files

If you look through the Epstein files, you will notice the Buffalo Bills' name pops up twice. In both cases, it seems to be part of a connection to the Buffalo Jills. A quick search of the files shows that the Jills were at a Donald Trump-sponsored party at Mar-A-Lago in 1992.

In a video seen on NBC, Trump and Epstein were shown partying together at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by the Buffalo Jills. The footage is from a TV show called "A Closer Look," and it took place the same week the Bills were down in Miami to take on the Dolphins.

No wrongdoing is associated with the video or any implications that the Jills were involved in any way with Trump and Epstein.

Almost All NFL Clubs Named In Epstein Files

The Buffalo Bills were not the only NFL team mentioned in the Epstein Files. In fact, every NFL team except the Houston Texans was mentioned in the files.