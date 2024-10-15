The 5 Scariest Bridges in Western New York

These five bridges are essential to moving traffic throughout Western New York, and they're terrifying. In fact, there's an excellent chance you will drive over one of them today whether you like it or not. That's because much of the Greater Niagara Region is connected by big bridges with high heights. Here, we will talk about the five scariest, some of which you can't avoid driving on.

Traffic and Commuting in Buffalo, New York

Some will say this is a great thing, while others will insist it's annoying. Regardless, everything in Western New York is about 20 minutes away from the City of Buffalo at any given time. From the home of the Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium to one of the wonders of the world, Niagara Falls, it takes about 20 minutes to get there.

Of course, the time of day influences that. Like most cities, there is a rush hour. Slowdowns are widespread at the 90 and the 290 interchange near the dreaded blue water tower. The 190 can also be clogged at various points in and out of the city. Route 5 handles a lot of traffic despite not really being a highway for the majority of it.

You may be from outside of Western New York and noticed I wrote "the" in front of 90, 190, and 290. That's a Buffalo thing. It's not 90, it's the 90, the 190, the 290, the 33, and so on. No, it's the Transit Road or the Main Street. That would be silly.

Bridges in Western New York

Any of these major routes can lead you to a pretty intimidating Bridge. The 190 leads you to the Grand Island Bridges. Rt. 5 to the Skyway. More on these to come.

There are also some not-so-obvious bridges that can seemingly come out of nowhere. Western New York is filled with waterways, valleys, and all sorts of deep crevasses that need bridges to cross. It's common throughout the area and the State of New York to be driving along a typical country road and suddenly be on a massive bridge that takes you over gorgeous (pun intended) ravines and valleys.

Some of these are scary, some not as much. These five, however, are terrifying.

What bridges did we miss? What do you think of the list? Let us know: Pat@WBUF.com

