No More Bird Feeders In New York State?

People love having bird feeders outside their windows but now, they're being asked to remove them from their homes.

There are a lot of reasons why people love having bird feeders around their house. One big one is that when you have birds, you normally have fewer bugs. Their singing is the soundtrack of spring, and just watching them makes a lot of people happy.

However, due to the outbreak of bird flu in the United States, some health officials are asking people to pack up the bird feeders and take them inside. The disease is highly contagious and they believe that it can be transported on infected feed, clothing, or equipment.

The warning comes from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. They've reported confirmed cases of bird flu (also known as Avian Influenza or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Bird Flu is extremely contagious and they believe that it could be spreading with the help of bird feeders. So they've been asking people to temporarily remove the bird feeders and bird baths from their property to discourage the spread of the disease.

Should We Remove Bird Feeders In New York State?

The Cornell Cooperative Extension has an extensive frequently asked questions section on bird flu and how you can help to avoid spreading it. Click here to see it.

When it comes to taking down bird feeders in New York, they agree with the Michigan DNR that it could help to curb the spread of the disease.

"If you own or work with poultry, taking down birdfeeders during this time of increased surveillance and cases can help mitigate potential risk. If you don’t, then feel free to keep them up." - Cornell Cooperative Extension

Over the past couple of years, bird flu has contributed to the loss of millions of birds and is creating a shortage of eggs. That shortage has raised prices. If it will help to get rid of the disease and bring prices down, is it worth it to keep those feeders up?