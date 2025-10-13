Top 50 Pizza Places in Western New York

There are hundreds of pizzerias in Western New York, but have you tried any of these? Chances are, you have. Almost all of them are very well-known and have been around for more than a minute. I have gone to most of these. The rest come highly recommended. These are in no particular order.

Buffalo Pizza is its own unique thing. It classically features a medium-thick crust (between New York and Detroit Style) with a very different, to most, sweet tomato sauce and a hearty helping of mozzarella cheese. It also generally features cup 'n char pepperoni, which is unique to the region. A slice of buffalo pizza is much heartier compared to those from New York or New Haven.

Buffalo-style pizza is not the only style found in Western New York. Olisi's and Ferro's both serve New York-style. Detroit-style pizza has become popular in the area, with some places offering it along with more traditional styles. It's also easy to find wood fire and Neapolitan pizza. Deep Dish is not common, though JJ's Casa Di Pizza offers it.

These are 50, in no particular order. The term "top" isn't even really fair, as there are most certainly some left out of this list that should be on it. So if you don't see one on here that belongs, do not take it personally. Let me know so that the next time I do a list, you might be included.

No pizzeria influenced my decisions here, nor did any pay to be on here. These are places I have visited personally over the years, or friends and family recommended. If I missed one, get a hold of me: Pat@WBUF.com. I don't promise to add you, but I will definitely hear you out and consider it next time.