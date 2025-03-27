No More Amazon Returns Here In New York?

Amazon is pretty amazing with how quickly they can get products to your house. Just a couple of button clicks and it shows up on your front step. But when you get the wrong product or something is wrong with it, what do you do with it? Do you mail it back? Do you have to fill anything out online? That process is a little more confusing for some people.

Then Kohl's came along and agreed to take them back in person at their stores. You would still have to initiate the process online at Amazon, but then you could drop it off at Kohl's and they would pack, label, and ship the return for free. The goal was to bring younger shoppers into their store to increase foot traffic. It seemed to work for a while, but recently they delivered the news that their sales are beginning to tumble.

Kohl's is doing away with Amazon returns at select stores

Recently, they announced that they're testing the impact of eliminating the service at a handful of stores. For now, it's just a few stores in Massachusetts, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

“To continue to learn from our customers, we are conducting a test in a handful of our stores where we will be temporarily discontinuing the third-party returns service. Kohl’s has a test and learn culture that helps us to evolve our store experience and stay informed about customers expectations and preferences.” - Kohl's Spokesperson to Modern Retail

An employee confirmed on Reddit that their store was also taking part in the test.

As of right now, they haven't updated their webpage. For now, it says you can still make the returns at every other store except the handful of stores mentioned above. Amazon returns can still be accepted at stores in New York, but will this be changing soon? If the test is positive for the retailer, you would expect that they will probably increase the number of stores that eliminate the service.