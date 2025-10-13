You may find the subject of this article to be inappropriate, but the reality is that millions of adults in the United States, let alone in New York State, purchase and consume adult content daily. In fact, Statista reports that roughly 82% of American women own a "toy." These can be purchased now at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and even locally at Wegmans. The taboo nature of adult materials has drastically fallen during the 21st century.

Most people buy their adult materials, from videos to toys, online these days. Many ship in discrete packaging so as not to telegraph what is in the box. From major retailers like Amazon to specialty sites for this very subject, there are a ton of options for every interest.

Even though online sales dominate, brick-and-mortar stores are still going strong. Don't believe me? There are 9 in Buffalo and Western New York that are open daily and often 24/7. Some of them are well-maintained and well-attended establishments by every walk of life. Others may give you a bit of the "ick" when you arrive. However, the icky ones are and have been in business for a long time, so clearly they have a customer base. There are zoning laws for each county in New York about where an adult store can go. All must cover their windows so people can't see in. Rules can also vary by town, and often, if these stores close, they do not return as adult stores ever again due to zoning issues. Here are 9 Adult Stores Open Now in Western New York

9 Adult Stores Open Now In Western New York These are the 9 adult stores you can visit in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Google Maps

How I Found 9 Adult Stores in Western New York

First off, let's define what this article considers Western New York. We are using the area from the Pennsylvania Border to the Canadian crossings in Niagara Falls, and going as far East as Batavia, but not including Rochester. They seem to identify as the Finger Lakes Region these days, which is fine. I did a simple Google search to find these businesses. None of them are pop-up businesses or come-to-you style vendors. They are all actual stores.

