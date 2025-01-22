Western New York is known for getting a lot of snow, but these years were the worst.

How is this year going so far for the Nickel City when it comes to snow totals? When you look at the data, it's not too bad. So far this season, we have officially 23.5 inches of snow but it's important to note that January hasn't been tabulated yet. Itr's been a snowy month and that will definitely bring up the total number. However, it's been a pretty average winter overall for Buffalo. As per usual, the south towns of Western New York get the brunt of the snow while the city and north towns are not even close to as much.

With storms hitting the region today and this week, hazardous travel conditions have shut down some roads. The cold temperatures, too, have closed a lot of schools in the areas. Travel advisories and lake effect snow warnings are in effect for the entire Niagara Region.

10 Worst Snow Years Ever in Buffalo, New York

While it's not pretty out there right now, it pales in comparison to other years. Time will tell how the 2024-25 season stacks up all-time for snow totals, but it will likely end up being a pretty typical season, albeit maybe a bit heavier than recent years. Minus, of course, the Christmas Blizzard of 2022.

READ MORE: Urgent Warning About Furnaces in New York State

What were the all-time snowiest seasons in Buffalo history? I found this list that gives a great summary of them. In it, you'll see where the famous Blizzard of '77 lands, among other storms.

10 Worst Snow Years Ever in Buffalo, New York Buffalo is known for being the capital of snowfall, but some years were worst than most. These are the worst 10 years that Buffalo has ever seen when it comes to the amount of snowfall. Gallery Credit: Getty Image, Canva Image, Kadie Daye

Want to see all the snow totals? Check out the data from Weather.gov

I remember being caught in the 2000 Blizzard. I was stuck on Main Street for over 12 hours. What stories do you have? Pat@WBUF.com