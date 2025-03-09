Popular BBQ Place Opening New Location In Western New York

While today might be all about the Fish Fry in Western New York, you might want to make plans to grab some BBQ on Sunday.

A very popular BBQ joint is set to open the doors of their new location in Hamburg this weekend.

Yankee BBQ, which was located on Lake Shore Road in Hamburg, will now be in their new location in the former Raphael's at 4572 Clark Street in Hamburg.

Yankee BBQ will now have a larger parking area for its guests than the old location.

This is the second popular restaurant to move to a new spot in Hamburg over the past couple of months. Juicy Burger bar moved from its long-time location on Buffalo Street in Hamburg to the old Lago 210 building on Hoover Road in July of 2024. They are now making another move and are expected to open up in a new location on Delaware Ave in Buffalo very soon.

If you are hungry after reading this, check out some restaurants that should be on your "Must-Try" list in 2025.