These Are The Worst Public Schools In Western New York

Now that the school year is over in Western New York, some parents might be looking for something different before the start of the next school year.

Recently the website Niche.com put out a ranking of all the public schools in Western New York.

As a parent, you want your child to go to a school that offers the best of the best. From the best teachers, and the best college prep, to the best clubs and activities so that your child will be ready for what life has to throw at them.

Of course, anytime you put out a ranking, there will be the best of the best, and unfortunately the bottom of the list, the worst of the worst.

Niche.com used six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety.

Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.

We went to the niche.com rankings list and found the bottom-ranked schools in Western New York.

5. East Community High - With an overall grade of C+, East Community High comes is as the 5th worst school in Western New York. It got low grades for teachers, academics, and college prep.

4. North Collins Junior/High School- In at number four is North Collins Middle/High School. It received good ratings for its clubs and teachers. It was rated poorly for college prep and diversity.

3. P.S. 363 - Bennett High School - Bennett High School comes in at number 3 on the list with an overall grade of C+. It got good marks for diversity and clubs, but low marks for teachers and college prep.

2. Tonawanda Middle/High School - With an overall grade of C+, Tonawanda Middle/High School landed as the 5th worst school in Western New York. It got low grades for teachers, academics, and college prep.

The Worst School In Western New York Is:

P.S. 197 - Math Science Technology Preparatory School

1. P.S. 197 - Math Science Technology Preparatory School had an overall grade of C- making it the worst school in Western New York. Low grades in academics and college prep put the school at the bottom of the list.

You can see all the school rankings HERE.

