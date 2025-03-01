This Is Worst Street For Potholes In New York State

This city in New York should be embarrassed that their streets look like this.

This street might be the worst street in the entire state of New York when it comes to being covered in potholes.

I drive down this street every morning and the potholes are so bad on the ride side of the lane that I usually have to drive into the on-coming traffic lane to avoid rattling my tires and my car.

This Is the worst street for potholes in New York State

In my opinion, the worst street for potholes in New York is Pearl Street between Court Street and Mohawk in downtown Buffalo, New York.

Check out some of the photos I snapped of the potholes that run along the right side of the street. It is crazy that the Buffalo DOT allows this to happen.

Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM2025 Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM2025 loading...

Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM2025 Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM2025 loading...

Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM2025 Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM2025 loading...

Buffalo even has a place where you can report potholes to get them fixed. You can dial 311 or go online to report potholes in the city. I did that a couple of weeks ago and yet those potholes are still there as of the time of this writing.

So do you agree or disagree these are the worst potholes in New York State? If you think you have ones that are worse, go ahead and snap a photo and send it along with the info HERE.

You can also send the info using our station APP.

Download it for free if you don't already have it.

Get our free mobile app