Yikes!! This Is The Worst Town In New York

Photo Credit: Canva

For every "Best Of" list, there is always that one thing or place that is at the very bottom.

Niche.com, which is known for ranking the Best Places To Live, Best Places To Retire, Best Public Schools, and more, has put out some 2023 rankings for New York State.

We took a list at their "Best Places To Live" List and decided to head to page 85 of the rankings and found the place in New York State that had the worst grade.

Based on everything that made Great Neck Gardens the best place to live, those same rankings have named this town as the worst place to live in New York State.

WHAT IS THE WORST TOWN TO LIVE IN NEW YORK?

New Square was the only town on the Niche.com rankings that got an overall grade of a D-.

WHERE IS NEW SQUARE NEW YORK?

New Square is a suburb of New York City and is located near Lake DeForest.

HOW MANY PEOPLE LIVE IN NEW SQUARE NEW YORK?

According to the 2020 census, Around 9,679 live in New Square

WHY DID NEW SQUARE GET A D- GRADE?

New Square scored poorly in several categories on Niche.com's scale. They got a D- for housing, C- for good for families and diversity, and a C+ for public schools.

WHERE CAN I SEE THE WHOLE LIST?

You can see all the rankings from Niche.com HERE.

