These Are The WORST PEOPLE In New York!

Now that winter is here, there is one type of person that you DON'T want to be this year.

You don't want to be this person, because if you are, you are the biggest jerk in the entire state of New York.

Don't be the person who doesn't clean off all the snow from your vehicle! If you drive around with a stack of snow on your vehicle, you are the WORST PERSON in New York State.

This is not a new problem, check out this video I posted on TikTok last year after our first major snowfall. The person in the video is just awful.

The other thing that you should know is that you can get a ticket if you don't clear off all the snow from your vehicle.

According to traffic law S 1229-E, you are responsible for clearing snow from your vehicle.

S 1229-E. CLEARANCE OF SNOW, SLEET, AND HAIL.

1. NO PERSON SHALL OPERATE A MOTOR VEHICLE ON A PUBLIC STREET OR HIGHWAY WHILE THERE IS AN ACCUMULATION OF SNOW, SLEET, OR HAIL ON THE ROOF OR CARGO BED SURFACES THEREOF, WHETHER OF ANY OCCUPANT COMPARTMENT, TRAILER, OR OTHER CARGO COMPARTMENT IN EXCESS OF THREE INCHES.

2. THE REMOVAL OF ACCUMULATED SNOW, SLEET, OR HAIL REQUIRED BY SUBDIVISION ONE OF THIS SECTION SHALL NOT APPLY DURING THE FALLING OF SNOW, SLEET, OR HAIL OR WITHIN THREE HOURS AFTER THE CESSATION OF THE FALLINGTHEREOF.

3. (A) THE OPERATOR OF A NON-COMMERCIAL VEHICLE IN VIOLATION OF THE

PROVISIONS OF THIS SECTION, EXCLUDING A DISABLED OPERATOR, SHALL BE

SUBJECT TO A FINE OF NOT LESS THAN ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS NOR MORE THAN EIGHT HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS.

As we get ready for the first major snowstorm of the season, make sure you are not this person.