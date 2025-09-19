If you are like me, anytime your phone goes off and it is from a number you don't know, you just ignore it. Apparently, that is a good thing to do.

There has been an increase in the number of phone scams across New York, and not answering the call is the best way to avoid getting taken advantage of.

New York Area Codes With The Worst Scammers

It seems that anytime I get a "scam" call it comes from a certain area code in New York State. After doing some online research, I found that there are four area codes in New York that produce the most scam calls.

Those area codes are: 332, 347, 646, 917

Scammers are using robocalling, and it looks like these are the top area codes that are picked to use to call people.

Of course, these are not the only area codes that scam phone calls can come from. I have gotten calls from 716 and 585 as well.

Best Way To Protect From Phone Scams

There are several things you can do to help protect yourself from getting scammed on the phone.

Like I first mentioned, if you don't know the number, don't pick up the call. If it is important, the person will leave a message, and then you can call back.

If you picked up the call and it was a scam, the best thing to do is hang up and block the number. Most phones will allow you to block

