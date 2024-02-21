These New York Colleges Among The Worst In America

If you have a son or daughter that are taking college campus tours this Spring, or if you are thinking about going to college yourself, there might be a couple of campuses you would want to skip.

Picking a college is a tough decision and when you pick the wrong one it can be a miserable experience.

From Big to small, rural to urban, there are so many factors that come into play when picking the perfect school for you or your family.

The website, Avocadoposts.com, put out a list of the worst colleges and Universities in the country and three schools in New York made the list.

The schools were ranked as some of the worst in the county due to high tuition costs, low graduation rates, and poor return on investment.

Here are the three New York colleges that made the list:

Hartwick College

Located in Oneonta, New York, Hartwick was put on the list for a low graduation rate, which was at %58 along with the high cost of school. The average student plats around their starting salary of $48,000.

Skidmore College

Skidmore was founded in Saratoga Springs, New York, and is known for it arts and liberal arts program. The school boosts an 89% graduation rate, but the biggest issue is that most students pay more per year than they will make when they graduate. At $50,000 per year, Skidmore lands on the list for a low return on investment.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute or RPI is located in Troy, New York. They landed on the list for their high tuition costs and poor graduation rates. Just 57% of students enrolled walk away with a degree. Students also complained about less-than-optimal campus facilities.

Picking a college or university is a big life moment and you should weigh every option before enrolling.

