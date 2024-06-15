Is This The Worst College In New York?

June is the month that most High School seniors get to walk the stage, grab their diplomas, and start to think about their future.

Many of those kids will be heading off to college and parents all around New York State will be worried that they will make the best decision on where to continue their education.

As a parent of a College sophomore, I know the stress that comes with picking the right school. It has to fit your child's expectations, budget, and offer the degree they hope to pursue.

There are thousands of schools in New York and here are a couple that you might just want to cross off your list.

The website, Avocadoposts.com, put out a list of the worst colleges and Universities in the country and three schools in New York made the list.

The schools were ranked as some of the worst in the county due to high tuition costs, low graduation rates, and poor return on investment.

Hartwick College

Located in Oneonta, New York, Hartwick was put on the list for a low graduation rate, which was at %58 along with the high cost of school. The average student plats around their starting salary of $48,000.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

Skidmore College

Skidmore was founded in Saratoga Springs, New York, and is known for it arts and liberal arts program. The school boosts an 89% graduation rate, but the biggest issue is that most students pay more per year than they will make when they graduate. At $50,000 per year, Skidmore lands on the list for a low return on investment.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

Now according to the website, here is the worst college in New York State. It got very low marks for "return on investment" and less than 60% of students walk away with a degree.

Here is the worst college in New York.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute or RPI is located in Troy, New York. They landed on the list for their high tuition costs and poor graduation rates. Just 57% of students enrolled walk away with a degree. Students also complained about less-than-optimal campus facilities.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

Of course, every college experience is different and as soon as you or your child walk on campus you might fall in love with the place.

