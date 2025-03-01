World’s Most Deadliest Creature Coming Back To New York

With warmer weather on the way next month in New York, you need to be ready for the return of the world's deadliest creature to return to the "Empire State"

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a warmer and wetter than normal month of March for New York State and those conditions are perfect for this creature.

When you think of deadly animals, most people think of animals with fangs like wolves, or claws like bears but these creatures are small and mobile and you have to deal with on a daily basis when the weather warms up.

WHAT IS THE WORLD'S DEADLIEST CREATURE?

That would be the mosquito. Yes, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mosquito is responsible for the most deaths worldwide. The biggest reason is that they are carriers of deadly blood diseases and can be found in almost every single part of the world.

The mosquito can spread several deadly viruses like West Nile, Zika, and Malaria.

The good news is that there are several ways you can keep mosquitos from biting you and out of your backyard.

You can wear protective gear when you are outside. Long-sleeved shirts and pants give mosquitos fewer areas of skin to attack.

You should avoid wearing certain scents when outside. Mosquitos are attracted to certain smells, so avoid wearing cologne or perfume when out and about in areas where there could be mosquitos.

You can use insect repellents to keep mosquitos at bay. Repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil can keep mosquitos away.

So as the weather warms up, make sure to keep an eye out for the deadliest creature in the world.