New Guinness World Record Set This Week In New York

Photo Credit: YouTube

Officials with the Guinness Book of World Records were in New York State to certify a new world record.

Officials headed to the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York to check out the record attempt for the largest Jack-o-Latern in the world.

The current largest pumpkin in the world was transported from Minnesota to Western New York where a local Buffalo artist Eric Jones of Mammoth Creations turned it into the world's largest Jack-o-Latern.

The record-smashing pumpkin weighed in at 2,749 pounds before it was carved up.


The world-record attempt is part of a fundraiser for two charities. The $5 admission will be donated to Tunnels To Towers for Goldstar families and families of fallen first responders and to Pawsitive for Heroes which helps put veterans together with service animals.

The jack-o-lantern will be on display through November 12th at the Great Pumpkin Farm.

This isn't the first world record to be set in New York. Some of the other ones include:

World’s Largest Bagel

Bruegger's Bagels created an 868-pound bagel as part of the New York State Fair in 2002.

 

The Most People to Stomp Grapes at One Time

In honor of Jamestown, New York native Lucille Ball, 1,232 people set the new grape stomping record in 2014.

 

Longest Line of Pink Garden Flamingos

Set in 2022, the city of Buffalo is home to the longest line of Pink Garden Flamingos placed together nose-to-nose.

Check out some more World Records that have been set in the "Empire State"

Four World Records Set In The Binghamton Area

There are several Guinness Book of World Record holders from the Southern Tier. Take a look

NY Family Top Their Own World Record With Over 700,000 Christmas Lights

A family in Lagrangeville, New York is topping their own Guinness Book of World Record for Christmas Lights with over 700,000 this year, almost 100,000 more lights.

Lainey Wilson Shatters Record at New York State Fair

Before last night, when we last saw country star Lainey Wilson in Upstate New York, she was an "opener" on the Morgan Wallen show last July at SPAC. Wilson had a few big hits under her cowgirl belt at the time, but she was nowhere near the superstar she is just one year later.

While on tour with MW last summer, she wasn't even the "main" opening act, that spot was reserved for Hardy.
Needless to say, since then her rise has been meteoric.

With a starring role on the hit TV show Yellowstone, smash hits "Wait in the Truck" with Hardy, and "Heart Like a Truck", TV commercials, viral TikToks, and a new album, it's no wonder the breakout artist of 2022 is slaying it 2023!

On Wednesday, the bell bottom-wearin', country song beltin' superstar smashed the attendance record at the Great New York State Fair, Lainey Wilson drew 53,200 people, shattering the attendance record for a state fair concert. The previous high was 43,000 set by Nelly at last year's fair.

Ahead of Thursday night's show with Eric Church at SPAC, our fantastic resident photographer Claude Sawyer snapped these images of Wilson during her record-setting performance in Syracuse. Enjoy!


