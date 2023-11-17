New Guinness World Record Set This Week In New York

Officials with the Guinness Book of World Records were in New York State to certify a new world record.

Officials headed to the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York to check out the record attempt for the largest Jack-o-Latern in the world.

The current largest pumpkin in the world was transported from Minnesota to Western New York where a local Buffalo artist Eric Jones of Mammoth Creations turned it into the world's largest Jack-o-Latern.

The record-smashing pumpkin weighed in at 2,749 pounds before it was carved up.

The world-record attempt is part of a fundraiser for two charities. The $5 admission will be donated to Tunnels To Towers for Goldstar families and families of fallen first responders and to Pawsitive for Heroes which helps put veterans together with service animals.

The jack-o-lantern will be on display through November 12th at the Great Pumpkin Farm.

This isn't the first world record to be set in New York. Some of the other ones include:

World’s Largest Bagel

Bruegger's Bagels created an 868-pound bagel as part of the New York State Fair in 2002.

The Most People to Stomp Grapes at One Time

In honor of Jamestown, New York native Lucille Ball, 1,232 people set the new grape stomping record in 2014.

Longest Line of Pink Garden Flamingos

Set in 2022, the city of Buffalo is home to the longest line of Pink Garden Flamingos placed together nose-to-nose.

Check out some more World Records that have been set in the "Empire State"

