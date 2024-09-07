Ride The World’s Largest Balloon Right Here In New York

You now have a chance to ride the world's largest balloon without leaving the Empire State.

A new tourist attraction is up and running in Niagara Falls, New York.

The Live! On Air Fallsview Balloon, is a a new attraction that allows people to fly high above one of the natural wonders of the world. The balloon can carry up to 30 people at once and flies around 500 feet above the ground, which is the same height of the Skylon Towner on the Canadian side of the border.

Live! On Air Fallsview Balloon first launched on August 30th and is located at the former Rainbow Air helicopter pad.

Riders will get a bird's eye view of Niagara Falls, Niagara Gorge, and the skyline of Clifton Hills and Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Rides on the balloon run $50 for people ages 10 and over, $45 for kids under 10, and kids 2 and under ride for free. Each ride lasts around 15 minutes.



Of course, this is just one of the many attractions that you can enjoy in Niagara Falls on both the American and Canadian Side.

There are plenty of hiking trails, rides to the Falls with Maid of the Mist, and highspeed rides along the river with jetboats.

The best part is that you can even walk over the Rainbow Bridge and enjoy both sides of the Falls without worrying about driving back and forth.

