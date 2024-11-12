World’s Best Pizza Located In New York State

The results are in and the best pizza in the entire world can be found right here in New York State.

The editors and pizza eaters of the website 50topizzas.it recently put out their list of the best pizzas in the World and on top of that list is one pizzeria from New York.

Atop this exclusive list is Una Pizza Napoletana from New York City. They were pizza was ranked the best pizza in the world for the third straight year and it is based on its look, taste, and texture.

Una Pizza Napoletana uses a naturally leavened crust, which is created with an ever-changing mix of Italian flours, unrefined Sicilian sea salt, and NYC water. It is then cooked in a wood-fired oven for the perfect crispness and includes toppings like grated Vacche Rosse Parmigiano Reggiano, Calabrian long hot peppers, salted Italian anchovies, and pepperoni.

Una Pizza Napoletana wasn't the only New York State pizzeria to make the list of the best pizzas in the world.

Three other pizzerias in New York made it into the Top 50 list. They include:

Ribalta, which is located in New York City at 19th overall.

Jay's Artisan Pizzeria in Kenmore, New York at 28th overall

Don Antonio in New York City.

You can see the whole list of the Top 50 pizzas in the world by clicking HERE.