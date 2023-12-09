Massive Storm To Be Bring Wild Weather Across New York
A huge storm front will be moving across the area this weekend and will bring a plethora of wild weather across New York.
The weather front is moving up from the Southwest and will bring plenty of precipitation with it. Some places in New York will get lots of rain, while other places are looking at snow.
In Western New York, the majority of the precipitation will be in the form of rain over the weekend before changing over to snow Sunday night into Monday morning.EXTRA: CHECK OUT THE 2023-24 WINTER WEATHER FORECAST
The good news is that the weather front should be out of the area by Tuesday and we are looking at more normal temperatures and some sunshine for the middle of next week.
