Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of New York

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of New York

Getty Images

The winter weather is on the way to New York to wrap up our long Thanksgiving Day weekend.

A Winter Storm watch has been issued for parts of New York starting late on Sunday evening and lasting until Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Storm Watch for several different counties in New York including Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie.

Photo Credit: NWS
loading...

Each one of those counties could see substantial Lake Effect snowfall over the next 72 hours. The National Weather Service is predicting over a half foot of snow is possible.

Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations
  of 7 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows.
  Winds could gust as high as 40 mph causing blowing and drifting
  snow.

Gusty winds could end up causing some travel hazards as well between Sunday evening and Tuesday night.

Get our free mobile app

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the chance of snow is in the forecast all the way through next weekend.

EXTRA: CHECK OUT THE 2023-34 WINTER LONG-RANGE FORECAST

Wednesday - A chance of snow showers before 3 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Thursday - A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 10 am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Friday - A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Historic Buffalo Blizzard

Buffalo get with massive snowstorm in December 2022

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history.

Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Historic Snow Storm Hits Buffalo

A historic snowstorm slammed into Western New York on Friday and continues to bring snow to all areas across the region.

Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Categories: Contests, News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM