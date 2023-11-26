Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of New York

The winter weather is on the way to New York to wrap up our long Thanksgiving Day weekend.

A Winter Storm watch has been issued for parts of New York starting late on Sunday evening and lasting until Tuesday.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Storm Watch for several different counties in New York including Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie.

Each one of those counties could see substantial Lake Effect snowfall over the next 72 hours. The National Weather Service is predicting over a half foot of snow is possible.

Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow.

Gusty winds could end up causing some travel hazards as well between Sunday evening and Tuesday night.

Get our free mobile app

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the chance of snow is in the forecast all the way through next weekend.

EXTRA: CHECK OUT THE 2023-34 WINTER LONG-RANGE FORECAST

Wednesday - A chance of snow showers before 3 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30.



Thursday - A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 10 am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Friday - A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Historic Buffalo Blizzard Buffalo get with massive snowstorm in December 2022 Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields